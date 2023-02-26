Odisha woman arrested for possessing 10 kg ganja

CHENNAI: The city Police Saturday arrested a 35-year-old woman from Odisha for allegedly possessing 10 kg ganja near Madipakkam. The woman, Gita Shibu (35) of Khordha district in Odisha, was questioned after the St Thomas Mount PEW (prohibition and enforcement wing) received a tip-off about the ganja movement near Madipakkam.

A team, which was deployed in the area following this, intercepted the woman near the Kilkattalai bus stand and she was detained as she gave suspicious answers during the enquiry. During a subsequent check of her bag, police found 10 kg of ganja. The woman was produced before a magistrate and remanded into custody.