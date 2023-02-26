Chennai to get three new flyovers in April

CHENNAI: The state government is taking various measures to improve traffic congestion in the major congested areas of the city. And bridges and flyovers are being constructed in several places. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) announced that Chennai city will get three new flyovers by April end. The ongoing construction works are almost completed, and the authorities carry out various works including ramps, lighting, and CCTV cameras.

The civic body authorities demolished the old bridge in Stephenson Road across Otteri Nalla canal. Now, the construction of a new flyover is in process in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone, Perambur highway. A new flyover is about 282 meters long and 22.70m wide, an estimated cost of Rs 43 crore is allocated for the project, stated a release.

The major construction works of the high-level bridge have been completed and the construction of ramps on both sides is in progress. Also, road construction work and electric lights are being installed.

Similarly, in Anna Nagar zone near Villivakkam Railway Station the construction of railway flyover is underway with a budget of Rs.61.98 crore. The two-way flyover connects the routes between Kolathur main road and South ICF road. The ramp has been constructed and the road works are nearing completion. At present, the construction of a ramp on the Kolathur side is in progress.

Also, construction of the skywalk is underway with a budget of Rs.26 crore for the benefit of people without traffic congestion from T Nagar bus stand to Mambalam railway station. The flyover is 600m long and 4.20m wide. The bridge would have various facilities such as escalators, lift, railway station link.

At present, the work of setting up electricity near the railway station, lighting, CCTV, make-up rooms and generator near the bus stand and railway station is going on.