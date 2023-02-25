SIDBI’s 5-day mela concludes today in Chennai
Chennai: SIDBI has been conducting the Swavalamban Mela in city from February 22, where artisans and entrepreneurs, mostly women, from across the State showcase their handicrafts and products. Today is the last day of the mela.
For the last 3 years, each regional office has been organising Swavalamban Mela. This year, the city office has been conducting it at Annai Theresa Women’s Complex, Valluvar Kottam High Road, Nungambakkam from 10 am to 9 pm.
Tamil Nadu’s Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries Sigy Thomas Vaidyan (IAS) was the chief guest who inaugurated the 5-day event.
“The goal was to create a platform which would enable micro enterprises and women entrepreneurs in promoting their products. This exhibition will also help them connect with various stakeholders and maximise their sales,” said senior official in the city office.
The Mela aims to spread entrepreneurship culture across the country. “We want to turn youth from ‘job seekers’ to ‘job creators’, restrict rural migration to urban areas and also promote sustainable livelihood opportunities. Skilling, credit connect, and market connect are the 3 pillars of this exhibition,” the official added.
There are almost 50 stalls by artisans and entrepreneurs from almost all the districts in the State. The entry is free. The footfall and sales increased on Saturday. It’s expected to spike further today. SIDBI has been keeping track on daily sales, while offering special vouchers to the best artisans.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android