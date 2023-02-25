Full-body ads cover MTC buses; registration numbers missing on rear
CHENNAI: To generate additional revenue, MTC buses with full-body advertisements have started plying in the city, but the ad covered fleet code, registration number and reflective stickers on several buses, in violation of rules.
‘TNSTC Enthusiasts’, a Facebook fan page on the public transportation system in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, has shared photos of a bus with a full-body ad raising several red flags.
“Except front, all sides were covered with advertisements! Fine that some way revenue is generated to MTC, Chennai. But where are the fleet code, registration number, and reflector stickers? Is the RTO rule only apply to the private sector?” (sic) a post on FB page stated.
Santhapriyan Kamaraj, founder-admin of the group, said, “If a passenger has a grievance against the bus conductor or driver, he/she would normally get down and note the registration number, which is painted on the side or rear of the bus. If the fleet code and registration number were covered, what reference point would they have?”
Pointing out that the rear lights and marker lights of many buses were not working properly, he said that the reflector lights were the only warning sign for vehicles coming behind at night.
MTC sources said that 5 buses with full body ads began operation on Monday. “Photos on social media look like they were taken at the depot immediately after the ads were pasted on it,” sources said. “The ads covering the fleet code, registration numbers and reflective stickers were cut later on.”
The MTC has invited tender for full-body ads in 1,550 city buses for boosting its non-fare revenue.
