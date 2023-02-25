Closed e-toilet leads to open urination outside HC
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court vicinity is facing a severe civic issue as many people urinate near the HC wall, which is near the Raja Annamalai Mandram on Esplanade Road.
Even though the High Court itself gave the order recently to solve the issue and soon after the order, the civic authorities set up an e-toilet to facilitate the people, still public litter on the platforms and boundary wall of the court. However, the toilet was not properly maintained and it remains closed.
A senior corporation official seeking anonymity pointed out that lawyers, advocates and even judges use the main gate to enter the court every day and the concerned authority was not taking strict action against or slapping fine on people, who urinate near the compound wall.
“The toilet, which was set up near the compound wall, was not functioning due to various reasons, including not clean it properly on regular basis,” he added.
A lawyer, who often commutes around the court, said it would be a serious health hazard when the issue was not taken seriously and immediately.
He said even though advocates have lodged several complaints with the Corporation authorities, still the problem could not be solved. “At least a security person should be deployed to prevent the people from committing the offense,” he added.
Another Corporation official said that though the bio toilet was functioning few months ago, still people continuously committed the offence.
“Public should co-operate with us. Unless, they cooperate, the issue would continue”, he said adding, “the toilet should also be maintained properly on regular basis.” He said arrangements are made to put warning messages on the compound wall.
Another advocate, who is practicing at the Madras High Court, said since most of the lawyers and general public use main gate of the court the offence is going unnoticed. “Heavy fine should be announced. The fine amount should also be mentioned on the wall,” he added.
