Transgender murdered; body found at abandoned plot

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old transgender was allegedly murdered and her body found in an abandoned plot behind a petrol bunk off Mathur 200-feet-road near Madhavaram on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sana alias Saravanan, who was residing at Tsunami nagar in Ennore. Public alerted authorities about the foul smell emanating from the plot after which police secured Sana's body. Police sources said that her throat was slit. The body was moved to the Government Stanley hospital for autopsy.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased transgender was a commercial sex worker and police suspect her to have been murdered after an altercation with a client.

Madhavaram Milk Colony police have registered a case and are investigating. Condemning the murder, Grace Banu, a transgender rights activist said stated that there is an increasing trend of killing and disappearances of transgender persons who have no family, social and state security. "There have been several murders and disappearances in the last three months," she stated in her twitter account and pointed out at least four instances in the last two months.