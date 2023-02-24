Three-day innovative water tech expo under way at Chennai Trade Centre
CHENNAI: The 16th edition of Water Today’s Water Expo commenced at the Chennai Trade Centre on Thursday.
Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry (Additional charge) inaugurated the Expo, which is the largest water and wastewater exhibition in South Asia and the Food and Beverage Expo in the presence of Water Today Director S Shanmugham. Tamilisai also visited a few stalls at the expo.
This three-day event will provide an exciting opportunity for promising businesses to network and platform to make partnerships with large companies, stakeholders, and key decision-makers across various verticals, Government departments and industries.
On visiting the expo, industry visitors will discover a lucrative and exciting market for innovation in water and wastewater industry, according to a press release.
More than 2,000 water experts are expected to meet under one single roof with over 1,000 products showcasing various top-notch technology, superior quality products, sustainable & durable solutions at the event.
The water and wastewater industry will have a massive role in shifting the narrative and creating the ideal environment for the development that is projected by the Indian government.
Water Today’s Water Expo-2023 has the participation of leading companies in Water & Waste Water Management System from across the world, which will feature new technologies for automation, water management and effective conservation methods. Solutions to help meet the requirements of new regulations and sustainable water use will also be on display.
Another key highlight is the WATMAN International Conference to be held for two days.
The conference will provide essential industry updates on the latest innovations, best practices, cutting-edge technology and research in this industry.
The WATMAN International conference aims to bring together scientists, researchers, practitioners, and students to exchange and share their experiences and research in the field of water and wastewater. It also provides a platform for presenting and discussing recent innovations, trends, and practical challenges in the field of water and wastewater treatment.
