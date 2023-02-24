Malarvanam e-magazine awards women achievers on its third anniversary

CHENNAI: On the third anniversary of Malarvanam, a popular Tamil monthly e-magazine, Malarvanam Sathanai Magalir Viruthugal was organised at the Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan recently. Ramki, editor of Malarvanam, gave the welcome address. Two bharathanatyam dancers — Lakshmi Ramaswamy and Nithyakalyani (in photo) — were awarded Rathna Kamalam and Best Science and Dance Research Achiever respectively. Best playback singer went to Sneha Narayanaswami. Sangeetha Sudar Oli award was given to Carnatic singer Vidhyalakshmi Devanathan. Ghatam and vocalist artists Sivaranjani and Sivapriya received the Esai Laya Sudar Oli award. Uthavum Kuralgal award was given to Reshmi and Vinodh. Compcare CEO K Bhuvaneswari and ophthalmologist Dr Kalpana Suresh were chief guests.