Int’l conference in Cambodia focuses on linguistics

CHENNAI: The 4th International Multidisciplinary Conference, organised by Sangamam Global Academy, in association with Build Bright University, SIEM REAP Cambodia, Shri Shankarlal Sundarbai Shasun Jain College for Women T Nagar, and Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, was inaugurated at Build Bright University, SIEM REAP Cambodia, recently by campus director Chhoun Pheasan, Build Bright University. Prof B William Dharma Raja, chairman, School of Education & Head, Dept of Education, MS University, S Padmavathi, principal, Shri Shankarlal Sundarbai Shasun Jain College for Women, Dinesh Kumar, founder-CEO, Sangamam Global Academy, and Prof T Sezhiyan, Dept of Economics, Annamalai University, attended the inauguration. The conference focused on linguistics and multi-disciplinary areas, which is the need of the hour to sustain in the intense global competition.