Gang in auto waylays man; 4 arrested in Perungudi

CHENNAI: City Police on Thursday arrested four men who waylaid a man and robbed his mobile phone and silver chain in Perungudi two days ago.

On Wednesday night, T Velu (37) of Canalpuram in Perungudi, was walking back home after work when he was intercepted by an autorickshaw near 2nd main road, Perungudi estate.

The four men in the auto threatened Velu with a knife and assaulted him and robbed the valuables he had on him - a mobile phone and a 42 gram silver chain he was wearing- and fled the scene.

Based on Velu’s complaint, Thoraipakkam Police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects with the help of CCTV footage.

On Thursday, police arrested Bharath(25) of Sowcarpet, Karthikeyan (23), Vinith Kumar (22)- residents of Kannagi Nagar and Sakthivel (25) of Old Washermanpet.

The stolen valuables were recovered from them. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.