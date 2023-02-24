City

Gang in auto waylays man; 4 arrested in Perungudi

On Wednesday night, T Velu (37) of Canalpuram in Perungudi, was walking back home after work when he was intercepted by an autorickshaw near 2nd main road, Perungudi estate.
CHENNAI: City Police on Thursday arrested four men who waylaid a man and robbed his mobile phone and silver chain in Perungudi two days ago.

The four men in the auto threatened Velu with a knife and assaulted him and robbed the valuables he had on him - a mobile phone and a 42 gram silver chain he was wearing- and fled the scene.

Based on Velu’s complaint, Thoraipakkam Police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects with the help of CCTV footage.

On Thursday, police arrested Bharath(25) of Sowcarpet, Karthikeyan (23), Vinith Kumar (22)- residents of Kannagi Nagar and Sakthivel (25) of Old Washermanpet.

The stolen valuables were recovered from them. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.

