Tremor felt in Chennai's Anna Salai? CMRL denies role

CHENNAI: Following global concerns on earthquake taking place in several nations, people in Chennai have reported to have felt tremors in Anna Salai.

Speculations rose by a few that the tremors were felt due to ongoing Metro Phase 2 work. However, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has denied the same and said no works are currently taking place there.

Besides, there is still no official confirmation on whether the earthquake occured.

Some panic-stricken employees came down to roads from their office buildings.