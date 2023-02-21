City

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 276th day in Chennai

For the 276th consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.
Representative image
Representative image
Online Desk

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of a litre of petrol and diesel has been constant over the last 275 days at Rs.102.63 and Rs. 94.24 respectively.

For the 276th consecutive day, petrol and diesel prices still remain unchanged.

The government has approved the practice of daily determination of fuel prices in line with international crude oil prices.

Henceforth, oil companies are regulating petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis, keeping a check on fluctuation.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Petrol
diesel prices
petrol price
Petrol and diesel prices
Chennai petrol price
Petrol, diesel prices
petrol and diesel prices in Chennai
Petrol price chennai
Chennai Petrol price today
Diesel prices today
diesel prices chennai
Chennai Petrol, diesel prices

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in