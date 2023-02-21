Nursing student dies by suicide over failed relationship with classmate

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old died by suicide in Chitlapakkam after a failed relationship on Monday. She was a nursing student in a private college. Police said that deceased was in a relationship with a boy in her college. Recently, the boy stopped talking to her and began a relationship with another girl. Following this, the deceased was dejected for the past few days and did not go to college regularly. On Monday night, when her mother returned home, she found her daughter’s door was locked from the inside. Despite repeated knocking, there was no response from inside. With the help of neighbours, the mother broke open the door and found her daughter dead. The Chitlapakkam police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to Chromepet GH. A case has been registered and further inquiry is on.