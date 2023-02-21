Fired from job; Man attacks ex-colleague in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai Police on Monday arrested a 20 year old youth for attacking his former colleague with a knife, assuming that the latter was responsible for his former employer firing him from the job.

The accused was identified as L Lokesh alias Polo of Nethaji Nagar, Tondiarpet.

Lokesh was working as a cowherd at Vinobha Nagar, where the victim, L Sathish Kumar (24) also worked.

Few months ago, the employer had fired Lokesh from the job.

Lokesh, who was upset over this was under the impression that Sathish Kumar was the reason for him being sacked from the job.

On Sunday morning, around 10 am, Sathish Kumar was overlooking the cows near a pond when Lokesh confronted him and picked up an argument with him.

As the verbal duel escalated, Lokesh took a knife he was carrying and attacked Sathish and fled the scene. Sathish got admitted in a private hospital for treatment for his injuries. Based on his complaint, R K Nagar police registered a case and arrested Lokesh. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.