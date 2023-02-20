Reporter's diary: When legality of Rs 10 coin matters naught
CHENNAI: Even though Rs 10 coins have been a legal denomination since 2005 as per the Coinage Act, traders and people living in small towns are reluctant to use it. Since the release of these coins by the Reserve Bank of India, it has been a struggle for people visiting small towns.
When the design of these coins was released in 2019, the aversion towards those denominations increased due to lack of public awareness. This reporter has had first-hand experience in several temple towns in Rameswaram and Tiruvannamalai.
Although the government has been claiming that it has been sensitising people on the new Rs 10 coins, it seems as if those efforts have been in vain.
Not only in temple towns, even in places like Rasipuram, which is famous for many prestigious schools and educational institutions, traders and residents don’t want to use Rs 10 coins.
This reporter spoke to owner of a petty shop, who acknowledged that he was aware about the legality of the coin. He claimed that he had tried to enlighten his customers that since the Rs 10 coins have the national emblem and ‘Satyameva Jayate’ slogan. But nobody was willing to listen; and if they did, it resulted in arguments that often escalated to a screaming match.
It’s time for the government to take stringent action against people who refuse to use Rs 10 coin. Nobody has the right to refuse currency issued by the RBI merely on the basis of hoaxes and superstitions.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android