UP duo who spent ₹80K to reach Chennai managed to steal only ₹1k

CHENNAI: A duo from UP who drove in a luxury car all the way to Chennai spending around Rs 80,000 in fuel expenses alone and targeted beach houses off ECR and striked at one house and made attempts at two houses couple of weeks ago.

A city police team which traced the duo to Ghaziabad arrested them and brought them back to the city.

Police claimed that the duo managed to steal only Rs 1,000 and a pair of slippers from a businessman's house in Neelankarai.

A special team of Chennai Police headed by Neelankarai Inspector Magesh Kumar arrested two suspects - Punith Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Yadav.

However, the masterminds, Irfan and Sunil Kumar Yadav are yet to be arrested, police sources said.

Police investigations revealed that Irfan, who is apparently known as Robinhood in his native village for his 'philanthropic' acts after his robberies devised the plan to target houses of businessmen in Chennai while in Jail, along with Sunil Kumar Yadav.

According to an official, he came in contact with one Dhanpal Singh in Ghaziabad prison.

Dhanpal Singh, a builder was arrested in a cheating case and told Irfan that he had defaulted on paying dues for his luxury Jaguar car as he was in jail. Irfan offered to help and took the car, promising to pay the dues.

Along with another accused, Sunil Kumar Yadav and Punith Kumar, Irfan travelled in the Jaguar car to Chennai and on February 6, the trio attempted to burgle a businessman's house, but abandoned the plan after the security alarm.

After another futile attempt, Irfan managed to strike at a house belonging to one Sultan, a leather businessman. Police maintained that they managed to steal only Rs 1,000 and a pair of slippers.

Sulthan filed a police complaint after which Neelankarai Police formed special teams. CCTV footage revealed that the accused had roamed around in the luxury car. However, on trailing them across toll plazas, police found that they were using fake number plates.

A special team that went to New Delhi nabbed Sunil's brother, Rajesh and Punith Kumar. Search is on for the masterminds.