Policeman attacked during vehicle check, hunt on for trio
CHENNAI: The city police launched a hunt for a trio who allegedly attacked a police sub-inspector with an iron rod when their two-wheeler was flagged by police personnel during a vehicle check near Ayanavaram on Sunday night.
The injured policeman was identified as Shankar from the Ayanavaram police station. Shankar and his team were conducting vehicle checks for drunk driving when the incident happened.
On noticing youths riding triples in a two-wheeler, the police team flagged them. However, the rider did not stop the vehicle and attempted to speed past the cops. When the policemen gave a chase by foot, one of the pillion riders allegedly attacked Shankar with an iron rod he was carrying.
As Shankar fell other policemen rushed to his aid, while the trio rode away. The sub-inspector was rushed to a hospital nearby, where he is being treated for his injuries. Based on his complaint, Ayanavaram police have registered a case and are investigating.
