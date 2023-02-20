Petition to remove IUML founder’s stance from Tamil textbook dismissed
CHENNAI: The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Monday dismissed a petition filed for a direction to remove certain portions from the Class 7 Tamil textbook saying that Quaid-E-Millath was interested in making Tamil as a national language.
The judges dismissed the case filed by Venkatesan from Tiruvallikkeni on the grounds that the petitioner had not established his case properly. According to the petitioner, the IUML founder was not in favour of making Tamil as a national language.
The petitioner said that Quaid-E-Millath wanted to make Hindustani, Devanagari, and Urdu as the national official languages. “However, the Tamil textbook for Class 7 in the State has wrong content regarding the stance of Quaid-E-Millath’s language policy,” he said in an affidavit. “History should not be changed for political reasons.”
He also wanted a direction to the School Education Department to remove such portions from the book.
