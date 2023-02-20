Art studio for kids, The Art Hive, to organise a pop-up in Chennai
CHENNAI: City-based art studio for kids The Art Hive is organising ‘Farmland’, a themed pop-up activity, for kids ages one to six on February 26 at Fika, Adyar. As a part of the pop-up parents and kids can indulge in several fun activities themed around the popular rhyme Old MacDonald Had a Farm.
Speaking to DT Next Abinaya Devakumar, founder of The Art Hive, says, “At the pop-up, the children will have fun games, art activities, sensory play, singing and dancing and other activities. The idea is to ensure that the kids and parents both understand the influence of art in a child’s life and the wonders it can do.”
Wanting to bring her daughter up through Montessori methods, Abinaya went through 30-40 parenting books and explored various parenting techniques. “When my daughter was born I wanted her to be able to unlock her creativity and so I started young. I adopted a lot of sensory play and methods that will help her use the right hemisphere of her brain. At the age of one, she was able to use a real knife by herself.”
Seeing the potential of employing art in Montessori learning, she founded The Art Hive in January last year. “Even today parents don’t realise the importance of art. This is why I insist that the parents join the workshops. Once they learn and see what works for their kid, they will be able to adopt those methods at home. This will create a very healthy environment for the child,” she adds.
Tickets are available at https://www.instamojo.com/@abinaya_devakumar1/l8b8934c1740c40deab323ffbf7d94f1e/.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android