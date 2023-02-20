City

Actor Robo Shankar fined Rs 2.5 lakh for caging parrots

Robo Shankar (L), Green Alexandrine parrot (R)
CHENNAI: Comedian Robo Shankar has been fined Rs 2.5 lakh for keeping two Green Alexandrine parrots on Monday.

The actor had posted a video about his house on social media a few days ago, after which a complaint was raised to the forest officials. Accordingly, the officials went to his house in Valasaravakkam and confiscated 2 Green Alexandrine parrots kept in his house along with the cages.

Now, the actor has been fined Rs 2.5 lakh by the forest department for growing foreign branches at home without obtaining proper permission.

