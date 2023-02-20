Actor Robo Shankar fined Rs 2.5 lakh for caging parrots

CHENNAI: Comedian Robo Shankar has been fined Rs 2.5 lakh for keeping two Green Alexandrine parrots on Monday.

The actor had posted a video about his house on social media a few days ago, after which a complaint was raised to the forest officials. Accordingly, the officials went to his house in Valasaravakkam and confiscated 2 Green Alexandrine parrots kept in his house along with the cages.

The Forest Department had informed that the 2 seized parrots were handed over to the Guindy children's park and an investigation was under way in this regard.

Now, the actor has been fined Rs 2.5 lakh by the forest department for growing foreign branches at home without obtaining proper permission.