Trying to save pet dog; Man hits median; Dead

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man was killed in a freak road accident near Redhills in the city's outskirts on Friday night after he lost control of his bike and hit a median while trying to save his pet dog, which lost balance while seated on the fuel tank.

The deceased is identified as Deepan, a resident of Kavangarai near Ambattur.

Police investigations revealed that Deepan worked as an autorickshaw driver. He lived with his wife, Bhavani (24), and two children.

On Friday night, Deepan visited a relative’s house in Oragadam, near Ambattur. From there, he took the family’s pet dog and was returning home when the accident happened.

The pet was made to sit on the fuel tank. When Deepan was riding along the Ambattur Red Hills road near Kannikuppam, the pet seemed to have lost balance and was slipping, after which Deepan tried to save it while still riding the bike.

In the process, he lost control and hit the centre median. Passersby who noticed the man lying in a pool of blood moved him to a hospital nearby, where he was declared dead.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are on.