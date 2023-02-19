Kid dies of accidental strangulation in mom's saree in Tirumullavoyal

CHENNAI: A five-year-old boy died on Saturday after he allegedly got strangulated in a makeshift saree swing at his home in Tirumullavoyal while playing in it.

The deceased boy was identified as Jashwanth, a class I student at a private school. Jashwanth lived with his parents- Kannappan and Meena and a two year old younger brother, Mayilesh. Police said that Kannappan works as a driver at a travels firm.

On Saturday evening, Jashwanth was playing in his house in the swing meant for his younger brother. As he was playing on it, he allegedly got strangulated in the saree, police investigations revealed. His parents who found him unconscious, rushed him to a private hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead. On information, Tirumullaivoyal police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.