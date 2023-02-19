India first hybrid sounding rocket launched in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: India's first hybrid sounding rocket made by the school students from various states launched as part of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission 2023 from Pattipulam Village in Chengalpattu on Sunday.

As per the release, the reusable rocket was made by the selected top 100 students. The rocket can be used for research in weather, atmospheric conditions and radiations. More than 3,500 government school students from grades VI to XII including students from the fishermen, tribal community in Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry attended the launch.

Martin Foundation in association with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation and Space Zone India successfully completed the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission 2023.

Telangana governor and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan presided over the launch.

Tamilisai appreciated Martin Foundation, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation and Space Zone India for having given an enriching experience to the government school students.

Dr Jose Charles Martin, Managing Director - Martin Group of Companies said, "I am elated to be part of this ambitious mission. This is certainly a great opportunity for students. Now that they have been exposed to the space sciences, they can think about career options in this sector."