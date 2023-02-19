18 roads to be maintained 'litter-free' in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has taken up an initiative to maintain 18 roads within its limits litter-free.

This 18 roads stretches to 66 kilometres and consists 196 bus stops. In this area, 222 dustbins have been placed and 52 garbage-collection vehicles are being operated. In addition to this, small dustbins would be placed in between a particular distance and also conservancy workers would collect garbage in a vehicle.

It has been reported Rs 39,000 have been collected as penalty for littering.

On an average, 5,200 metric tonnes of solid waste are collected in Chennai daily.