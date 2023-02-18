Tenant can’t fix terms and conditions for landlord, says HC

According to the landowner, the petitioner was not ready to pay rent since 2016, when she raised it as per market value. Begum, who approached the rent court, got a favourable order to evict the revision petitioner. She said there was no rental agreement between her and the tenant even though the petitioner paid some amount later. The judge held that the trial court and first appeal court have rightly allowed a miscellaneous petition filed by the landlord.