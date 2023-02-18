Stalin provides lifetime achievement award to senior cardiologist

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Cardiobase 2023, a medical conference to discuss advancements in cardiology on Saturday.
The Chief Minister presented a lifetime achievement award to Dr S Thanikchalam for his contribution in the field of cardiology. He said that it was a privilege and memory for him to present the award to him. The chief minister thanked the doctor for his service to mankind.
The conference held in association had clinicians, intensivists and general practitioners as participants to share information on cardiac patient care.
It was organised at Hold Medical Academy and included ECG quiz, basics in echocardiogram, hypertension pearls, newer aspects in lipid management, cardiac pharmacology, basic to advanced heart failure management and advanced interventional cardiology such as intracoronary physiology, imaging, newer stents, complex angioplasties.
