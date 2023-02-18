Missing 2-wheeler found parked at Ambur bus stand, bike lifter held

AMBUR: Police registered a case and arrested a youth who stole a two-wheeler and parked it in the cycle stand in the Ambur bus stand on Saturday.

When police were on a routine patrol and came to the cycle stand in the Ambur bus stand, they found a lone two-wheeler parked there. Enquiries revealed that the vehicle was parked there for over 10 days.

Police then confiscated the bike and started investigations by checking the number plate. Investigations revealed that the vehicle belonged to one Kumaresan of Ambur and that the vehicle was stolen 10 days ago when he had parked it in a nearby area.

Further inquiry resulted in the police zeroing on one Venketesan (26) of Nachar Kuppam near Madanur, 20 km from Ambur, who when confronted confessed to having stolen the vehicle. Police arrested Venketesan and remanded him to custody on Saturday.