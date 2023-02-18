HC shifts probe into girl’s death to another police station

CHENNAI: After a special sitting on Saturday, the Madras High Court transferred a case regarding the death of a 15-year-old girl due to alleged medical negligence to Washermenpet police from Tiruvottiyur police and directed officials to complete the investigation within three months.

Justice RN Manjula passed the orders after taking it as an urgent case filed by the girl’s mother, R Nandhini (35). The girl underwent surgery at a hospital in Tiruvottiyur for ear pain.

Later she developed chest pain and was shifted to another hospital and then to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The doctors there said the girl had multi-organ failure due to improper surgery, and the girl died on February 17.

The autopsy was conducted without the family’s knowledge, and when they asked for re-post-mortem, the police, RGGGH, and private hospitals forced them to collect the body, she said in her affidavit.

She sought for transferring the case to another agency and action against doctors for negligence.