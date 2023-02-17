Cops order egg rice from veg restaurant, pick up fight, get beaten up

CHENNAI: Two policemen, attached to reserve, created a ruckus when they went to a vegetarian restaurant in Tambaram and quarrelled with the hotel staff demanding egg fried rice saying that 'eggs' are part of vegetarian items.

On Thursday night, two armed force police constables who visited Hotel Archana Bhavan on Agaramthen road near Tambaram asked the waiter for chicken fried rice.

Later, after coming to know that it was a vegetarian hotel, they asked the waiter to provide egg-fried rice. When the staff said egg was not available in their hotel since it's a pure veg restaurant, the duo argued with him by saying eggs come under vegetarian menu.

In fact, the duo threatened that they would not leave the place without being served whatever they sought. Later, during the heated argument, both groups started to attack each other.

The onlookers informed the Selaiyur police station and the police who visited the spot, held peace talks with them and let them go after a warning.