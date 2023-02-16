Woman ends life ahead of wedding

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old woman, who was about to get married in a month, died by suicide in her house in Tambaram on Wednesday. Jayanthi had borrowed a loan of Rs 31 lakh from a bank for purchasing land a few years ago.

Police said the woman, who was paying EMI since then was dejected because of the multiple expenses of marriage that she has to bear in addition to the EMI.

On Wednesday, Jayanthi was found dead inside her room when her brother returned from college. Her parents, Madhialagan and Jancy, were visiting their relatives to invite them to the wedding.

The Selaiyur police, who visited the spot, retrieved the body and sent it for the autopsy to the Chromepet Government Hospital. The police found a suicide note in the room and said the victim had named no one in the letter. Police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.