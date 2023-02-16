Passion will take them places: Chennai-based dancer of Freeway crew
Yardhini Devaraj
CHENNAI: Arun K, a passionate dancer from Mylapore, is the founder of Freeway Dance Crew. Freeway was established in 2019, four years after its inception to empower children belonging to economically deprived communities. Over the years, the Freeway has successfully and consistently inspired children to express their creativity through dance.
Growing up seeing different forms of dance, Arun took a liking to it and began dancing at the age of 12 and has been dancing since. He specialises in hip hop, break dance, and gymnastics and also practices different styles. To pursue dance full-time, he decided to drop out of his UG degree.
His family was unhappy with his decision and did not support his dreams. Standing as a rock in his life is his elder brother Sugumaran K. He helped him not just financially but also support him when his family opposed Arun’s passion.
Speaking to DT Next he says, “I formed this crew for the kids in my locality who have a passion for dance but can’t afford it. When I was a student at Alpha One crew, I had to constantly travel to different locations as we didn’t have a proper studio. So we used to sometimes go to Chengalpattu for classes.
“My journey wasn’t easy and so I wanted to make it easier for children who are passionate about the craft. I started to teach students in Marina Beach and Nageswara Rao Park. To date, we don’t have a studio to practice and dance wherever we find space.” He continues, “I dance for life not for mine, for my students, for their future. My ultimate goal is to teach them and want them successful in their life. My students are my pride, they won a lot of competitions.”
He choreographed shows and participated in competitions over India, mentoring aspiring dancers nationally and internationally. He choreographed several television programs and won competitions. He always worked towards conceptualising and orchestrating memorable street events with quality entertainment.
Arun also trains aspiring actors in the art of cinematic choreography. In his mid-twenties, he met with an accident and suffered from short-term amnesia for a year. Even though he forgot his family and friends. He did not forget dance; such is his love for art.
Arun is all praises for his students. He admires their determination and passion for the craft and loves their enthusiasm. Talking about one of his students, he says, “Harshitha is one of my best students. Her passion for dance is out of this world. Even when her father passed away, her tenacity didn’t fade. Our will is my hope for my student’s bright future.”
Arun’s vision and passion are to provide the right platform for young dancers and to nurture their talent, promote it, and give it the impetus it needs. “I hope through this initiative of mine, kids understand that they don’t need money to learn the craft, just the passion that will drive them. That will take them places,” he says.
