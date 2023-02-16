Man on lookout by Ramanad cops in rape case nabbed at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man who was on the lookout by the Ramanathapuram police for seven years was detained at the Chennai airport on Wednesday.

The immigration officials on Wednesday were checking the documents of the passengers who arrived from Muscat. When they scanned the documents of Poomari of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram, they found he was wanted by the police in a sexual harassment case for the past seven years. Soon, the officials detained Poomari in the immigration room.

During the inquiry, they found that in 2016 Poomari raped a woman in Paramakudi. Later, when the police were about to arrest him, he managed to escape abroad. In 2020 the Ramanathapuram police issued LOC to all the airports across the country to nab the accused. On Wednesday, he was caught at the Chennai airport when he returned from Muscat.

The immigration officials informed the Ramanathapuram police and he was handed to the Chennai airport police. A special team from Ramanathapuram would arrive in Chennai to take Poomari in their custody.