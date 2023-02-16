Cops seize 4 guns, ganja luxury watches from two cars on OMR

CHENNAI: Police during a vehicle check on OMR aka IT Highway near Thiruporur recovered four guns, ganja and luxury watches from occupants of two cars during wee hours of Thursday. They arrested three men, linked to former DMK MLA Idayavarman, and further inquiry is on.

Idayavarman was in the news in July 2020 when opened fire in "self-defence" during a clash over a land dispute with a realtor in Thiruporur.

Thiruporur police on Wednesday night were carrying out vehicle check on OMR. During that time, they found two cars parked on the roadside for a long time in Periyar Nagar. Soon, the police went and enquired with the driver. When they checked inside the vehicle, four guns, ganja, imported liquor bottles and costly watches were found. The police seized 4 guns including airguns, 163 bullets, half kg ganja, eight watches and more than 50 liquor bottles from them.

During further inquiry, cops identified it was Vasanth of Iyalur, a relative of the Ex-MLA Idayavarman and his friends Prithivraj of Muttukadu and Karthikeyan of Bangalore. Three of them were arrested and further investigation is on.

The police may also inquire ex-MLA to find out if he has anything to with the seized items.

Idayavarman and his relative Vasanth were arested on OMR in 2020 after a shootout incident.