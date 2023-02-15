Woman sets self on fire as hubby fails to take her to Marina on V-Day

CHENNAI: A 30- year- old woman set herself on fire after dousing in petrol in a funeral ground in Moolakothalam near Old Washermenpet where her husband works on Tuesday evening after he failed to take her to Marina beach on Tuesday- the Valentine's day .

The woman Shyamala, wife of Mohan, working in the funeral ground, was hoping her husband would take her to the beach on lovers' day, as promised. The couple got married 11 years back and has two children.

On Tuesday evening, Mohan called up his wife to tell her that he was tied up with work and it may not be possible to visit the beach.

Angered over this, Shyamala reached the funeral ground and had a fight with her husband. She later doused herself with petrol which she carried in a plastic can and set herself on fire, police said.

Shyamala is struggling for life with more than 50 per cent burns in a hospital, police added.