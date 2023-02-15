Students assault MTC driver after row over footboard ride

CHENNAI: Irked after the driver of an MTC bus asked them not to travel on footboard, a group of college students allegedly attacked him and fled the spot, in Tambaram on Wednesday.
The incident happened as the MTC bus 31A was heading to Agaramthen from Tambaram bus stop on Wednesday morning. Though most of the seats were vacant, a few college students travelling on the bus was standing on the footboard. Some of them were performing stunts like dragging their foot on the road while hanging on the railing.
After they ignored the conductor’s requests to get inside the vehicle, the bus driver, Pradeep Kumar intervened. When they refused to heed to his requests, Pradeep stopped the vehicle on Camp Road and told the students to get inside the bus. This led to a wordy quarrel between him and the students. Some of them allegedly attacked him and took to their heels after jumping off the bus.
The crew parked the bus in Tiruvanchery, following which the passengers on board were taken on another bus. A complaint was filed and the Selaiyur police are searching for the students.
