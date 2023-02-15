Petrol bomb hurled at DMK functionary’s house in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Police are investigating the circumstances under which a petrol bomb was hurled at the house of a DMK functionary on Tirukovilur Road in the early hours of Wednesday.

Town DMK members’ wing deputy organiser Sankar was sleeping on the first floor of his house while the other members of his family were sleeping on the ground floor.

Sankar is also involved in real estate and finance businesses. Around midnight, unidentified persons threw a petrol bomb at his house, but it fell on his car damaging the door panels.

When the inmates rushed out of the house on hearing the sound, the culprits had already escaped. Sankar complained to Tiruvannamalai town police who are investigating as to whether business rivalry could be reason for the bomb being hurled at his house. Investigations are continuing.