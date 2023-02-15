IIT-M Research Park hosts ‘Techno Central’ creativity contests

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras Research Park (IITMRP) hosted ‘Techno Central’ in which six gamified learning competitions were held for children. The event was collaborated by India’s top-rated gamified EdTech platforms, including HackerKID, DIYA labs, &Time2Chess.

The collaboration of HackerKID, DIYA labs, and Time2Chess was aimed to encourage kids to learn and gain essential skills such as problem-solving, cognitive thinking, creativity, and innovation through online coding games, making robotic projects, and chess, a release of IIT-Madras on Wednesday here said.

More than 2,500 kids registered for these six competitions which included a python coding competition, robotics contests, a chess competition, a quiz competition, and poster making contest besides a speech contest.

The Python coding contest was supported by the HackerKID website powered by GUVI, an IIT Madras and IIM-Ahmedabad incubated EdTech company. HackerKID is the country's first gamified coding and learning environment for kids.

Children between the ages of 7 to 17 years took part in these contests that were focused on bringing out their creativity and innovation. Over 100 children received gifts and prizes for winning and leading ahead of other kids in the competitions with a competing spirit.

Among the schools that participated, the schools with the maximum number of winning students have been awarded trophies for being supportive of kids in learning through games and co-curricular activities.