Follow rules to prevent lake pollution: NGT to Corpn, MW
CHENNAI: Pointing out that the coordinated effort from various line departments could only prevent illegal discharge of sewage into storm water drains (SWD), the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) and the GCC to strictly follow the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies and Chennai Metropolitan Area Septage Management (Regulation) Rules, 2022.
While hearing a case against illegal decanting of sewage into SWDs, the tribunal observed that it was a challenge to coordinate policies and get them to work together and produce policy integration.
“All policies that influence one another would be designed in such a way that produce synergy, or at a minimum, reduce conflict but whether such a perfect result could be achieved is the biggest challenge. However, at least we can think of coordination and implementation,” the order said.
The Tribunal also noted that the government had issued Septage Management Regulations and Operative Guidelines regarding septage removal from unserved areas (where underground sewers are not provided), regulation of sewage tanker lorries operating in the local bodies, prevention of illegal discharge of sewage.
“If the GCC, Metro Water board, the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department and the Director of Town Panchayat strictly implement the guidelines in their respective jurisdictions, the water bodies can be saved from pollution. And, the management of sewage and septage water will be under control,” the order observed.
It has instructed them to publish new rules and guidelines in newspapers create awareness of it.
As per the new rules, anyone who collects, transports or disposes of faecal sludge or septates in the urban local bodies should get a license from the urban local bodies or Metro Water board. Every building owner must construct a septic tank or have such on-site sanitation system conforming the requirements of the National Building Code, 2016.
