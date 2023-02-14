No amputation: RGGGH docs treat girl with rare auto-immune disorder
CHENNAI: Abhinaya, a young girl from Seerkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district was affected with a rare disease called Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and many doctors had suggested her to undergo limb amputation.
However, a multidisciplinary team of doctors at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) are now treating her without amputation. She is now able to walk with support.
SLE is an auto-immune disease in which the immune system attacks its own tissues. It leads to organ damage, which can spread along with inflammation. In this case, both her legs were affected from SLE.
Since symptoms of SLE can only be controlled with medical intervention, Abhinaya had to visit multiple hospitals, but no defined treatment was given. Many doctors had wanted to amputate her legs. Her story went viral on several social media platforms.
When Chief Minister MK Stalin heard about it, he instructed Health Minister Ma Subramanian to do the needful. That’s how Abhinaya was brought to RGGGH.
Dr E Theranirajan, dean, RGGGH, said that SLE was found to be an anti-phospholipid immune disorder, which leads to vascular complication by formation of clots in the veins.
“Rheumatology and vascular experts examined her. The doctors allowed the toes to self-fall and then medications were given. The limb was successfully preserved and there was no need for amputation,” he said.
To support her foot, grafting was done by plastic surgeons. A multi-disciplinary approach was done to manage her pain. “Abhinaya was also given psychological support to be able to understand her illness and overcome the mental trauma it caused,” he added.
Abhinaya is now in a special ward. She’s able to walk with walker support. With prolonged physiotherapy and rehab, she’d be able to walk properly.
Health Minister had earlier visited the patients and he appreciated the doctors for treating her.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android