With no support from son, elderly couple kills self in Manimangalam

CHENNAI: Dejected over medical expenses and no support from their son, an elderly couple killed themselves in Manimangalam on Sunday.

Police said the deceased were Suburam (87) and his wife Kamatchi (84) of Chromepet. The couple has two children Permraj (48) and daughter Bharathi (41). Police said Premraj was doing real estate business and he took Rs 40 lakh by selling their property along with his mother's thali. The couple had already filed a complaint against Premraj in the Chromepet police station and then he agreed to pay Rs 5,000 every month for the couple to manage their expenses. However, as promised Premraj did not give the money. Later, they went to Manimangalam five months ago and were staying with their daughter Bharathi.

The couple has been suffering from diabetes and blood pressure and was spending more money on medicine every month. They were dejected that their son has not been supporting them in their old age and had to seek help from their daughter. On Sunday morning, Bharathi and her family went to the church and when they returned home in the afternoon, they found the parent's room was locked from the inside and there was no response after several knocks. Later, on suspicion, when they broke open the door, it was found the couple killed themselves. The Manimangalam police retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH the police have registered a case and further investigation is on.