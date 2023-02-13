Warrant to attach 340 vehicles issued for not paying fines in Chennai

CHENNAI: As part of effective enforcement of MV Act to help reduce the road mishaps, Chennai police had intensified collection of fine for drunken drive pending cases and in the past three weeks as many as 2,521 pending DD cases were disposed and a fine amount of Rs.2.61 crore was realized through call centres, said a press release from the Chennai city traffic police.

Police has also started process of attachment of as many as 340 vehicles as the owners had failed to pay the fine amount.

"Already 340 warrants have been issued by courts for attachment of property in lieu of fine amount. They are under the process," police said.

" Drunken driving is one of the major reasons responsible for fatal accidents. Hence deterrent penalty is provided in the law for drunken driving," police said .

Police also noted that as the fine amount is high at Rs 10,000 many do not pay the fine though intimation is received on mobile numbers of the violators from e-court system.

There are as many as 7902 DD cases still pending disposal. Hence a special focus was given to inform such violators about the pending DD cases through call centres located at 10 places in Chennai and to ask them to visit a call center to dispose of their cases from 05 February to 11 February, 2023.

“As a result 620 violators came to the call centres and paid their fine amount through online payment facilities. And many paid outside call centre’s as they were otherwise engaged but collected details of cases and fine amount with the help of call centres.”

In the Special drive during last week alone 893 cases were disposed and Rs 92.23 lakh were paid by the violators.

In a similar drive, in last two weeks, 1,628 cases were disposed and a fine amount of Rs 1,68,98,500/- was paid by the violators through call centres.

This special drive on disposal of DD cases through call centres will continue in future also.

Violators are warned that if fine amount is not paid warrants will be obtained from courts to attach movable property, not only involved vehicle but any other movable property including any other vehicle.