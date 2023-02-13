Stalking on FB, Insta leads to revenge murder in Otteri

CHENNAI: What seems to be a fall out of stalking a girl on social media, her father - a 48-year-old man - was hacked to death by a group of men in Otteri in broad daylight.

Police suspects that it was a revenge murder for the killing of a youth, who had stalked 19-year-old daughter of the deceased on social media, including FB and Instagram.

The deceased Parthiban of Manivakkam owns a fish stall near Otteri government school. On Monday around 11.30 am while Parthiban and his wife Janaka (45) were selling fish, a group of men came in a car and attacked both of them with knives and sickles. They escaped from the spot after both of them fell unconscious.

The Vandalur Otteri police team that rushed to the spot found Parthiban lying dead in a pool of blood and his wife, Janaka, who suffered cut injuries was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi government general hospital.

The police registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.

The police during the inquiry found that Premkumar of Manivakkam was stalking Parthiban's daughter and her friends by messaging them on social media. In December 2021, Parthiban's five friends called Premkumar to a lonely place and murdered him in Arambakkam near Ponneri in Tiruvallur.

Tiruvallur police had arrested five men in connection with the murder.

Police suspect now to take revenge Premkumar's brother Prasanth (22) might have killed Parthiban. The police are investigating to identify the murderers with the help of CCTV.