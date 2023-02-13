Reporter's diary: Penalise everyone for the fault of one

CHENNAI: After spending all financial reserves and availing loans from the banks, one has to toil more to own a house in Chennai. Since buying an individual house is not easy for the middle-income group, they often opt for an apartment.
The process of owning a flat in a metro city is a notable moment in life to cherish. However, at times, the experience can become a nightmare.
A recent case before Madras HC witnessed the plight of a house owner who lost his water connection despite the water tax being paid to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. The litigant owns an apartment on the first floor. Even after he had cleared all the dues, authorities disconnected the water supply.
Reason: Owners who have been residing on the ground floor and second floor had not paid the water tax. With no other remedy than knocking on the court’s door, the man who resides on the first, filed a petition for resuming the water connection.
The CMWSSB informed the court that the connection was resumed now as owners of the ground and second floors had paid the tax. Recording the submissions, Justice N Sathish Kumar pointed out that in the apartment style of residences, though people have different connections for EB and other utilities, they will have only one water service.
The judge further advised the litigant to form a flat owners’ association of his apartment to ensure that all owners pay water tax on time to prevent the disconnection gloom again.
