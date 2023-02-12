Worker dies in wall collapse in Kancheepuram
CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man, who was demolishing a house in Sriperumbudur in the Kancheepuram district, died on Sunday after a wall collapsed. The deceased has been identified as Sekhar of Nerkundram.
Sekhar, along with other workers, was engaged in demolishing an old house belonging to Manikandan, a Fathima Nagar resident. When the wall in the middle of the house was being demolished, Sekhar accidentally got trapped in the debris on Saturday evening. He was pulled out and rushed to Sriperumbudur GH in an ambulance. However, he succumbed to injuries on Sunday morning.
Sunguvachatram police took custody of the body and sent it for postmortem after registering a case.
