Tender open for feasibility study for AC coaches on local trains

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has invited tenders for the selection of consultants to perform a feasibility study for introducing air-conditioning coaches in Chennai suburban lines.

As per the tender notice, the preparation of a feasibility study for introducing AC coaches in the Chennai suburban line is along the Chennai beach – Tambaram – Chengalpattu regions.

