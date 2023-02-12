Tender open for feasibility study for AC coaches on local trains

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has invited tenders for the selection of consultants to perform a feasibility study for introducing air-conditioning coaches in Chennai suburban lines.
As per the tender notice, the preparation of a feasibility study for introducing AC coaches in the Chennai suburban line is along the Chennai beach – Tambaram – Chengalpattu regions.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android