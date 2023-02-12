God is the greatest creation of man after the wheel: Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Sunday said that God is the greatest creation by man after the wheel.

"God is the greatest creation of man after the wheel. Don't forget it. We cannot accept that our creation attacks us. It's cruellest weapon is caste. From Ambedkar's time, it has been said that caste should be removed from the politics but it was not done so, " he said after inaugurating "Neelam Books, " an initiative by well-known Tamil cinema director Pa.Ranjith, as part of his Neelam cultural centre.

He said that his biggest enemy in politics is caste.

"I am saying this since I was 21 years old and I still say it, my opinion has never changed, " he said. He added that Neelam Cultural centre is following in the footsteps of the great leaders in the fight against Caste.

"The spelling for Neelam and Maiam may be different but they are one and the same, " he said.

Ranjith said, Haasan is the one who cultivated the formula of making an art film and yet succeeded in popularising it to the mainstream audience.

"What I admire about him is his writing. The way 'Virumandi' was written and the way it dealt with that lifestyle is surprising. Kamal Haasan succeeded in mixing art films with mass cinema and taking them to the masses, " he said.

About his "Neelam books", the ace director said he only wanted to keep books that make people understand politics and make them politically responsible apart from mainstream literary books and non-political books.