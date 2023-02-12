College student dies as tractor runs over near Avadi

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old college student on a two wheeler died in a road mishap near Avadi allegedly when he fell after an MTC bus knocked him down and a tractor ran over him on Saturday.

He died on the way to the hospital.

The bus driver and the tractor driver have been arrested.

The Avadi Traffic Investigation Wing identified the deceased as Praveen of Ambattur, a student of hotel management at a private college near Red Hills.

He worked at a private two-wheeler company as a part-time job.

On Saturday afternoon, he was on his motorbike travelling towards the Avadi bus stand near new military Road when the accident took place.

As he was driving on the road, he got close to an Poonamallee bound MTC bus going in the same direction and the handlebar of his bike came in contact with the bus. He lost control of the bike and fell on the road. Before he could react, a tractor that was coming behind him ran over him.

Though the passersby rushed him to a nearby hospital, the medical team there declared him dead on arrival.

The police then arrested the MTC bus driver Kumar (40) of Uthiramerur and the tractor driver Selvam (45) of Thiruvannamalai.