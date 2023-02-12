Ambedkar Law Univ staffer arrested for rape charges

The man had allegedly impregnated her and refused to marry her, police said after which the woman lodged a complaint.

The arrested man was identified as Maniyarasu, 29, a native of Trichy.

Chennai police has booked Maniyarasu, librarian of Ambedkar law University in RA Puram for allegedly raping and criminal intimidation of a colleague in the same institute.

Teynampet all woman police station said that he had allegedly lured a female staffer with promise of marriage and sexually exploited her which led to at least two abortions.

But he later allegedly ditched her and recently got engaged to marry another woman despite a request from his colleague to wed her. He allegedly abused and threatened his victim after which she lodged a complaint with the all women police station.

Based on the complaint police has registered a case under various IPC sections including one for rape.