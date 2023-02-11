Citizen connect: Uncleared garbage in Pammal overflows, stinks up
CHENNAI: The residents of Pammal are made to suffer since the dump yard in the locality is overflowing and the garbage is being mixed in the nearby Adyar river canal.
The dump yard which is under the Tambaram corporation is located in Visvesapuram in Pammal. The garbage that’s collected from Pammal, Thiruneermalai, Anakaputhur and Nagalkeni would be segregated and stored in the dump yard.
For the past few months, the dump yard has reached its full capacity and the garbage has been overflowing. Residents said that the stench was unbearable, and that they could not cross the area without covering their noses.
“Tender was given to a private firm to clear the garbage from the dump yard but since the Corporation did not pay, they had not cleared it,” explained Karthick from the locality. “Our children are being affected with breathing problems due to this garbage menace. We take an alternate route to drop them in school.”
Residents also said that wastewater from leather factories in Pallavaram, Nagalkeni, Anakaputhur and Pammal was flowing into the Adyar canal. This polluted the water, affecting the groundwater of the area.
“We visited the Tambaram corporation several times, and requested officials to take steps to clear the garbage but they didn’t know anything. If garbage is not cleared now, we’d be facing water problems in the summer,” added Karthick.
When contacted, an official from the Tambaram corporation said, “We’ll inspect the area and remove the garbage within a week. We’ll make sure the public face no problems in the future.”
