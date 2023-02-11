Traffic awareness program conducted in Chennai

CHENNAI: To make Chennai city an accident-free zone, the traffic police conducted an awareness programme on Saturday in 150 places for residents' welfare association, traders' association, auto and call taxi association.

The public shared their grievances to the officers, and the traffic inspectors assured steps will be taken for the same.

The meeting was a general awareness meeting where the traffic police spoke about the importance of wearing helmets for both riders and pillion, seat belts while driving and following traffic rules.

"If people witness any accidents on the roads, they should inform the nearest police or ambulance because the injured person can be recovered if treatment is given within the golden hours," said K Anbazhagan, a traffic police officer in Tondiarpet.

"Our priority is to make Chennai city an accident-free zone, compared to last year there were zero death cases recorded this new year in the locality. We would like to see the development throughout the year, but it won't be possible without public participation," he added.

During the meeting, the traffic police interacted with the people for the development of the city. One of the major requirements is traffic signals and pedestrian crossing on the bus route roads, which is the prior reason for accidents in the city.

Rajini Ramalingam, a resident of Agastya Apartment in Tondiarpet said, "As the road is encroached by vendors, auto drivers, the main road has become congested. We find it difficult to cross the road because two-wheelers, and buses come at a high speed. We urge the traffic police to install a signal and zebra crossing for public safety to avoid mishap."

Similarly, the traders in the city requested the officers to remove the two-wheelers in front of the shop. Though multiple complaints filed to the traffic inspectors regarding the same, no steps were taken so far.

"Apart from two-wheelers, the auto-drivers cause main issue parking in front of the shop stating that they have a board kept for the auto stand. But it was placed recently, due to this the business has been impacted where customers hesitate to visit the store," stated a vendor from footpath vendors association in T Nagar.